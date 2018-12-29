By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Firefighters responded to a 2:05 p.m. alarm Friday (Dec 28) to the area mauka of Kauhola Street in Kona for a brushfire.

Crews arrived to find about 1/2 acre of open land burning. The fire could be seen widely throughout the area with large columns of smoke and tall flames at times. Residents of the nearby housing units were evacuated and Kekuaokalani Gymnasium was opened as a shelter at Old Kona Aiport for anyone who was displaced during the fire.

Firefighters used helicopter water drops and a bulldozer to contain the blaze and cut firebreaks preventing the fire’s spread. Crews had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. and it was declared out at 5:30 p.m. with the burned area having expanded to about 30 acres.

Firefighters remained on the scene overnight to monitor the hotspots inside the burn area. The cause of the fire is unknown.

