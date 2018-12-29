By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 2:18 a.m. alarm Saturday (Dec 29) to Silva Street in Hilo for a fire in the wheel/brake area of a tanker-trailer.

Crews arrived to find a tanker-trailer carrying 38,000 pounds of liquid nitrogen with a fire in the wheel/brake area. Firefighters put out the fire and cooled down the tank and wheel areas of the trailer. There were no injuries or leaks from the tank. The tanker-traler was then turned over to the trucking company.

Traffic was detoured to Kalanianaole Avenue during the firefighting operation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



