The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi has honored Officer Lisa Ebesugawa as the November 2018 Officer of the Month.

On, (October 12), Officer Ebesugawa responded to an active motor vehicle theft. However, the suspects left before police arrived. She conducted detailed interviews and gathered evidence promptly leading to the positive identificcation of the two responsible suspects who were later located and arrested. The male suspect was charged with four felony counts with bail set at $55,000. The female suspect was charged with four felony counts and two misdemeanors with a total bail set at $72,000.

In September, the Hawaiʻi Police Department transitioned over to a new record management system. Officer Ebesugawa dedicated her time to become proficient with the new system and volunteered and committed herself to assist the entire District of Puna. She has proven to be a wealth of knowledge and has helped others to understand the new system.

She consistently demonstrates her commitment to providing the highest quality of police service to our community, embodying the Hawaiʻi Police Department Core Values of Integrity, Professionalism Compassion, Teamwork, and Community Satisfaction.

