MEDIA RELEASE

January 12, 19, 26, and February 9, 2019

With the lava eruption and heavy rain earlier this year, are you better prepared to respond to an emergency or disaster?

Your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has scheduled an in-depth, 4-day Community Emergency Response Team or CERT Basic Training Course in Hilo. Training will take place over 4 Saturdays starting January 12th and will be held at the Aupuni Center Conference Room, located at 101 Pauahi Street in Hilo.

This CERT Basic Training Course provides participants with classroom and hands-on instruction in safety, fire suppression, first aid, light search & rescue, emergency communications, and more. If you are interested in basic emergency awareness, developing personal response knowledge and skill sets, and you can commit to 4 Saturdays, sign-up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com or call Bill Hanson at 937-2181.

There is no charge for this training, but seating is limited, so reserve your seat today.

Again, sign up online by emailing hawaiicert@gmail.com or call Bill Hanson at 937-2181.

This course could help save your life.

