MEDIA RELEASE

On December 26, 2018, a 71 year old male was assaulted and a bag was stolen from him in Kona by suspect Kyle Arellano, a 22-year-old man, from Kona.

On December 27, 2018, a 2007 silver Honda Accord was reported stolen from the Honokahau Harbor area. This stolen vehicle is beleived to be operated by Kyle Arellano. Stolen vehicle License number is HHM 509.

The vehicle has been seen on Henry Street, as well as other areas in Kailua-Kona. Arellano is described as being 5 foot 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Arellano has in large letters “Arellano” written on his back, tattoos on both arms to include a tattoo of a Koi on his right shoulder and right forearm.

If vehicle or suspect is observed by the public, please call police at 9-1-1 or at the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



