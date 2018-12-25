MEDIA RELEASE

Drug–impaired driving is a problem on America’s highways, even on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi. Like drunk driving, drugged driving is impaired driving-which means it is dangerous and illegal in all 50 States, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Whether the drug is legally prescribed or an illegal drug, driving while drug-impaired poses a threat to the driver, vehicle passengers, and other road users. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2015, of the drivers who were killed in vehicle crashes 42 percent tested positive for drugs.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department wants to spread the word about drug-impaired driving and to remind all drivers: If you are impaired by drugs and thinking of driving, pass your keys to a sober driver. Don’t be the reason someone doesn’t make it home for the holidays. If you are caught driving under the influence, you will be arrested and you and you will go to jail. Drive sober or you will get pulled over.

