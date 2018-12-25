MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG PĀWAI PLACE AND ALSO ALONG KAIWI STREET BETWEEN ALAPA STREET AND KUAKINI HIGHWAY INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; KAILUA-KONA, NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Pāwai Place between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 27, 2018. The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft, District Supervisor, at (808) 322-0600.

DATE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

