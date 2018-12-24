MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, December 24- Gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.71/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 stations in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.9 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.31/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on December 24 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.50/g in 2017, $2.95/g in 2016, $2.70/g in 2015, $3.56/g in 2014 and $3.92/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 20.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 23.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.07/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.04/g.

Anchorage- $2.95/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96/g.

Honolulu- $3.27/g, down 10.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.37/g.

“Gas prices broadly continue to move lower across much of the country as oil prices continue to melt away,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “31 states now are seeing at least one price under $2 per gallon while the most common price seen across the land has dropped to $1.99 per gallon, with over a quarter of stations in the U.S. under that psychologically important level. Americans are spending $225 million less every day on gasoline than they did some 75 days ago.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

