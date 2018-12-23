MEDIA RELEASE

Mail Delivery Will Not Be Affected; Offices Will Post Revised Hours

Honolulu — Fifty-one Post Offices in Hawaii will be closing their retail lobbies at noon on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Those facilities are:

Aiea

Ala Moana

Anahola

Captain Cook

Ewa Beach

Haiku

Hanalei

Hanapepe

Hawaii Kai

Hickam AFB

Hilo

Hilo Downtown

Honokaa

Honolulu Downtown

Honolulu Main Post Office

Honolulu Uptown

Kahului

Kailua

Kalaheo

Kamuela

Kapaa

Kapalama

Kapolei

Keaau

Kealakekua

Kekaha

Kihei

Kunia

Lahaina

Lahaina Downtown

Laie

Lawai

Lihue

Makawao

Makiki

Mililani

Mountain View

Paia

Pearl City

Pukalani

Schofield Barracks

Wahiawa

Waialae Kahala

Waialua

Waianae

Waikiki

Waikoloa

Wailuku

Waimanalo

Waimea

Waipahu

In addition, these three Post Offices will be closed all day on Christmas Eve:

Makaweli

Pearl Harbor MOU #1

Pearl Harbor MOU #3

And, the following three offices will be open on Christmas Eve, but with revised hours, as noted below:

Kalaupapa – will close at 12:30 p.m.

Nanakuli – open 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pahala – will close at 2 p.m.

All other Post Offices across the state will maintain their normal Monday hours of operation. Mail delivery to homes, businesses and PO Boxes will not be affected by these retail operation changes.

Revised hours will be posted at each affected Post Office; commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Entry Units for specific information regarding their holiday hours of operation.

All Post Offices will be closed Dec. 25 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Dec. 26.

All Post Offices will maintain their normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31. Post Offices will be closed Jan. 1 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Jan. 2.

