MEDIA RELEASE
Mail Delivery Will Not Be Affected; Offices Will Post Revised Hours
Honolulu — Fifty-one Post Offices in Hawaii will be closing their retail lobbies at noon on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Those facilities are:
- Aiea
- Ala Moana
- Anahola
- Captain Cook
- Ewa Beach
- Haiku
- Hanalei
- Hanapepe
- Hawaii Kai
- Hickam AFB
- Hilo
- Hilo Downtown
- Honokaa
- Honolulu Downtown
- Honolulu Main Post Office
- Honolulu Uptown
- Kahului
- Kailua
- Kalaheo
- Kamuela
- Kapaa
- Kapalama
- Kapolei
- Keaau
- Kealakekua
- Kekaha
- Kihei
- Kunia
- Lahaina
- Lahaina Downtown
- Laie
- Lawai
- Lihue
- Makawao
- Makiki
- Mililani
- Mountain View
- Paia
- Pearl City
- Pukalani
- Schofield Barracks
- Wahiawa
- Waialae Kahala
- Waialua
- Waianae
- Waikiki
- Waikoloa
- Wailuku
- Waimanalo
- Waimea
- Waipahu
In addition, these three Post Offices will be closed all day on Christmas Eve:
- Makaweli
- Pearl Harbor MOU #1
- Pearl Harbor MOU #3
And, the following three offices will be open on Christmas Eve, but with revised hours, as noted below:
- Kalaupapa – will close at 12:30 p.m.
- Nanakuli – open 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pahala – will close at 2 p.m.
All other Post Offices across the state will maintain their normal Monday hours of operation. Mail delivery to homes, businesses and PO Boxes will not be affected by these retail operation changes.
Revised hours will be posted at each affected Post Office; commercial customers are asked to check with their Bulk Mail Entry Units for specific information regarding their holiday hours of operation.
All Post Offices will be closed Dec. 25 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Dec. 26.
All Post Offices will maintain their normal hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31. Post Offices will be closed Jan. 1 and will reopen and resume regular operations on Jan. 2.
