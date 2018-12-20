MEDIA RELEASE

(Hilo) –The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry & Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the closure of the Kahua/Ponoholo Ranch Cooperative Game Management Area for game bird hunting on Saturday and Sunday (December 22 – 23, 2018) due to poor road conditions resulting from recent heavy rains. Please call the DOFAW office in Kamuela (808-887-6063), if there are any concerns. The game bird hunting season is expected to continue next weekend (December 29 – 30, 2018).

As aforementioned, the game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, January 27, 2019, with legal hunting days on Saturdays and Sundays only. The hunting area will be open from 6:30 am to 5:00 pm. All hunters must be checked out of the area by 5:00 pm as the gates will be locked at that time. During this season, the areas that are open for hunting may change on a weekly basis as cattle operations are actively taking place. Maps of available hunting areas will be handed out at the Von Holt Memorial Hunter Check Station each day of the hunt. Inclement weather may also prevent access to the hunting area. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands. All game bird hunting is regulated by Hawaii Administrative Rules (see dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/).

