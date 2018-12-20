MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Fire Department announces that fireworks permits will be purchase beginning Wednesday, December 26, at the following locations for the upcoming New Years celebration. These sites are:

Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court, Kamuela, from 4 p.m. on December 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31.

Fireworks permits will also be sold at the following Firecracker vending outlets:

KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako St., Hilo

KTA Kona: Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd., Kailua-Kona

Pacific Fireworks, 75-1022 Henry Street, Kailua-Kona

J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy, Kurtistown

Phantom Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd, Kailua-Kona

Phantom Tent Hilo, 325 E. Makaala St., Hilo

Phantom Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

Long’s Puainako 111 E. Puainako St. Hilo

TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Makaala St., Hilo

Fireworks permits will also be available for purchase beginning December 26, 2018 at:

Fire Administration Office located at the Hilo County Building, 25 Suite 2501, from 8 a.m., — 4 p.m. on December 26. 27, 28.

Kona Fire Prevention Office, located at the West Hawaii Civic Center, Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E, second floor from, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. December 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are authorized. Permits shall only be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are non-transferable, and are non-refundable. Fireworks sales will begin on December 26 and will end at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Permits are not required for the purchasing of novelties and paperless firecrackers. Setting off of fireworks for the New Year celebrations are allowed between the 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Permits shall be visibly displayed at the site of use, during the time of the firing.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario would like to remind the public that it is illegal for anyone to:

1. Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework.

2. Throw fireworks from, at, or into any vehicle.

3. Set off any fireworks:

At any time not within the specified time periods.

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home elderly, zoo, animal hospital or shelter, or church when services are held.

On any school property without authorization from the said school official.

On any public way such as a highway, alley, street, sidewalk, or park.

4. Offer for sale, sell, or give any fireworks to minors; or for any minor to possess, purchase, sell, or set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

5. Set off any aerial luminary devices, commonly called Sky Lanterns, or Hawaii Lanters, or any other aerial devices, such as bottle rockets, roman candles, sky rockets, cakes, mortars, or shells.

The Hawaii Fire Department humbly asks everyone to please kokua in helping us to prevent fires, and also to avoid the unnecessary injuries caused by fireworks each year. You can help by:

Using extreme care when setting off fireworks. Children playing with fireworks should be under an adult’s close supervision at all times. Even the smallest of fireworks can cause severe injuries that will quickly ruin the holidays. Please help us, to help you, start the New Year off safely.

Fireworks should be set off in an area well away from dry grass or flammable materials.

Be sure fireworks are completely extinguished before being disposed of.

And most importantly, have a fire extinguisher and/or a water hose ready to use in the event of an unplanned or unexpected fire. Be sure the water hose(s) can reach all areas of where fireworks activities are being conducted, especially around the entire house. It’s also a great idea to wet down any dry, grassy area before, and after setting off fireworks. Doing it before will also let you know the capability water source.

For more information on the purchasing of fireworks permits, or the use of fireworks, please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



