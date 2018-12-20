MEDIA RELEASE

Just in time for the holidays, Alaska Airlines begins nonstop service today between Sacramento International Airport and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole on the Island of Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines is expanding access to the Hawaiian Islands for Northern California residents looking to head to the beach. The new, three-times weekly flight is the only nonstop and fastest way for Sacramentans to get to visit the largest of the Hawaiian Islands. Alaska also offers nonstop service from Sacramento to Maui, Hawaii.

“Our Sacramento guests can start their vacation the minute they step onto the plane, with our assigned seating, plentiful in-flight entertainment, and delicious food and beverage menu – including Hawaiian-favorite POG juice,” said Annabel Chang, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of Bay Area. “We are excited to share the Aloha vibes with our Norcal flyers by offering the most nonstop flights from the West Coast to Hawaii, what we call #MostWestCoast.”

Effective Dates City pair Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Dec. 20 – Jan. 5 Sacramento – Kona 12:15 p.m. 4:11 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737 Dec. 20 – Jan. 5 Kona – Sacramento 3:25 p.m. 10:52 p.m. Mon, Wed, Fri 737 Jan. 6 Sacramento – Kona 11:45 a.m. 3:50 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737 Jan. 6 Kona – Sacramento 12:00 p.m. 7:25 p.m. Tue, Thur, Sat 737

As Alaska continues to improve nonstop travel from key focus cities around California, the airline remains committed to low fares and excellent service for guests. With the lowest average fares and the most flights from the West Coast to Hawaii*, Alaska averages 29 daily departures to the Hawaiian Islands from 10 West Coast cities, which includes six California destinations: Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joseand Oakland.

“Alaska Airlines has been a wonderful partner of ours for over a decade, and we are grateful for this new service to support guests wishing to have an easier connection point to the Hawaiian Islands from Northern California,” said Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau Executive Director Ross Birch. “With the direct route from Sacramento to Kona, visitors can easily experience our destination’s beautiful scenery, exciting activities, and delicious local cuisine.”

Alaska Airlines’ guests can enjoy assigned seating; award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; and nearly 500 free movies and TV shows. Flyers can earn and redeem miles with Alaska’s highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program, with award travel that starts at only 5,000 miles. With Alaska and its Global Partners , members can travel to more than 900 destinations around the world.

Alaska understands onboard products and amenities matter to guests. Upgrades are well underway to provide high-speed satellite Wi-Fi connectivity, and a new food and beverage program has been introduced that embodies Alaska’s West Coast vibe by featuring fresh, local ingredients along with new selections of craft beers and local wines.

To purchase tickets, which go on sale today, visit www.alaskaair.com or call 1-800-ALASKAAIR (800-252-7522 for Hearing & Speech Impaired (TTY): Dial 711 for Relay Services).

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America” in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 11 consecutive years from 2008 to 2018. Learn about Alaska’s award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

*Compared to other airlines’ full-year schedule and average fares for nonstop flights between the West Coast and Hawaii, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data for 2017 as adjusted for stage-length.

