Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation is informing the public that Spencer Beach Park, located in Kawaihae, will be closed on Wednesday, December 19 and Thursday, December 20, 2018 due to emergency water line repairs.

During the closure, the National Parks Service will be working to repair a water line break that will leave the park without water. During this closure, no camping or beach park access will be allowed.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.

