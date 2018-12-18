MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Dominic Holton of Hilo. Holton is described as part Hawaiian, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 117 pounds, has a tan complexion, short black hair on sides and dark blonde Mohawk. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey, black, and white plaid shorts, and unknown footwear.

He was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday (Dec 17) in the Lanakila area of Hilo.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

