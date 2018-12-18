MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY BETWEEN HALE KEʻE KEʻE PLACE TO ONOULI ROAD AND ALONG KONAWAENA SCHOOL ROAD INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; KEALAKEKUA, SOUTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Māmalahoa Highway between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft, District Supervisor, at (808) 322-0600.

DATE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2018 TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

