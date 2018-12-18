MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS BETWEEN WEST PUAINAKO STREET TO KŪKILA STREET AND RAILROAD AVENUE TO KANOELEHUA AVENUE INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test at 380 Makaʻala Street for The Home Depot between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.

DATE: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2018 TIME: 8:30 A.M. TO 9:30 A.M.

