MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Banyan Saburo Hanato, a 44-year-old male who frequents the Holualoa and Honalo areas.

He is wanted on a $20,000 Warrant of Arrest for Revocation, Modification of Probation Conditions.

Hanato is described as 5-feet-6-inches, approximately 150 pounds, black hair, with a distinguishable scar on his right chest and multiple tattoos on his left upper arm, left wrist, left hand and fingers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Aron Tomota at (808) 747-3591 or at the police non-emergency number (808) 935-3311.

