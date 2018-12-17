UPDATED (1:41 p.m. on 12/17/2018)

A 40-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a two-vehicle collision Friday, (December 14), in Kailua-Kona at the intersection of Henry Street and Malulani Road, (Lowe’s).

The 40-year-old motorcyclist has been positively identified Gilbert Motta of Kailua-Kona.

Responding to a 6:09 p.m. call, police determined that a light green 2003 Subaru station wagon being operated by a 57-year-old Kailua-Kona woman was attempting to make a left turn onto Malulani Road from the left turn lane on Henry Street when she was broadsided by a black 2009 Yamaha motorcycle being operated by Motta who was traveling eastbound, (mauka), on Henry Street. Motta was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 30th traffic fatality this year compared to 32 at this time last year.

The operator of the Subaru station wagon was not injured in the collision and was later released pending further investigation.

Police believe speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash. The motorcycle rider was also not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

