The Judiciary through its Office on Equality and Access to the Courts (OEAC) is pleased to announce the 2019 court interpreter workshops offered by the Hawai‘i State Judiciary Court Interpreter Certification Program (“Certification Program”). This opportunity for individuals who are proficient with English and a second language is the first step required to becoming qualified to interpret in the Hawaiʻi State Courts.

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary’s Court Interpreter Certification Program

The Certification Program was established to promote and ensure equal access to Hawaii’s courts for limited English proficient, deaf, and hard-of-hearing parties by providing the most qualified interpreters available. Further, the Certification Program sets standards in obtaining certified status for selected languages, and alternate credentialing for other languages.

Court Interpreters service the courts as independent contractors and receive:

compensation starting at $25.00/hour with potential rate increases up to $55.00/hour;

roundtrip mileage reimbursement at $.55 per mile;

exemption from expired meter parking ticket while on assignment; and

commuter time payment, if applicable.

Interpreters must be at least 18 years of age, be authorized to work in the United States, and possess a Hawai‘i General Excise Tax License. The Certification Program requires all interpreters to attend a two-day orientation workshop, pass a written English proficiency exam and basic ethics exam, and clear a criminal background check. Taking an oral skills exam is optional, however obtaining a passing score on the oral exam will lead to an increased compensation rate.

The Basic Orientation Workshop

Offered only once a year statewide, the Basic Orientation Workshop (BOW) is the first mandatory event in the Certification Program. The BOW is a two-day seminar that provides an introduction to court interpreting, ethics, and the role of the interpreter in court. Topics covered include: the role of interpreters in the state court system; court interpreting skills; interpreting practice techniques; court interpreter ethics and protocol; legal terms and resources; and next steps in the Certification Program. Applicants must attend the BOW in order to become qualified to interpret in the Hawai‘i State Courts.

This year, through grant funding, we are offering the BOW at a reduced rate of just $50.00. The registration fee of $50.00 – 2/3 off the regular cost of the workshop — covers the two-day workshop, course materials, and a resource binder developed especially for Hawai‘i court interpreters. The deadline to register for this once-a-year workshop is Thursday, January 31, 2019. However, late registration will be accepted provided that there is still space available.

Please feel free to contact OEAC with any questions about the BOW or the Certification Program.

