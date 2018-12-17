MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be open on Christmas Day (Tues., Dec. 25) and New Year’s Eve (Mon., Dec. 31), but Kīlauea Visitor Center, which opens daily at 9 a.m., will close at 2 p.m. both days.

The Kahuku Unit will be closed on Thurs., Dec. 20. In addition, it will be closed Tues. Dec. 25, Mon., Dec. 31 and New Year’s Day (Tues., Jan. 1, 2019) per its normal operating schedule. Kahuku is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Other than the Kahuku Unit, the rest of the park will be open for visitors on New Year’s Day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



