By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:10 a.m. alarm Monday (Dec 17) to Road 23 in Eden Roc Subdivision for a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a 800 square-foot structure engulfed in flames. Crews had the fire under control by 1:46 a.m. and it was declared out at 3:27 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, no witnesses to the fire and the cause of the blaze is undetermined.

