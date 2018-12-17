By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to an 11:44 p.m. alarm Sunday (Dec 16) near the corner of Paradise Parkway and Luau Drive for a car and structure fire.

Crews arrived to find a car engulfed in flames with fire spreading to a single-story, 20-by-30 foot structure’s wall and roof structure. Firefighters had difficulty accessing the fire due to a long, narrow driveway set back about 250 feet from the roadway.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 12:22 a.m. and it was declared out at 12:40 a.m. The car was destroyed and there was minimal fire damage to the house. There were no occupants at the home and no injuries were reported.

