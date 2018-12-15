 

   

Police are searching for a man reported missing, last seen in Ka‘ū

MEDIA RELEASE

Julian Judalena

Police are searching for Julian Judalena, a 33-year-old man, of Pahala. Judalena is Filipino, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair, was last seen November 22, 2018, in Ka‘u. Judalena may be in the Kona area.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311, or Officer Keltner of the Ka’u Police at 939-2520.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.


