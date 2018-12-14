UPDATED (9:50 p.m. on 12/14/2018)

Police have located Zyan Rush.

MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for 10-year-old Zyan Rush a Pahoa boy last seen wearing a red Pahoa Elementary school shirt, red shorts. Rush has a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet tall, and has a heavy build. Rush was last seen in Pahoa town at 4:15 p.m. Friday (Dec 14).

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

