Fire guts Lanakila housing unit in Hilo late Thursday night (Dec 13)

By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to an 11:34 p.m. alarm Thursday (Dec 13) to 64 Ipuka Street Unit 10D for a structure fire at the Lanakila Housing in Hilo.

Crews arrived to find a blaze engulfing one of the units of a four-unit building. All 17 residents of the building were able to escape without injuries. Firefighters had the fire out at 11:59 p.m. Traffic on Ipuka Street was detoured to Hema Street during firefighting operations.

The fire was contained to the single 850 square-foot apartment unit involved.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.


