MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 3, through December 9, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-three (23), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 1,020 DUI arrests compared with 1,085 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 2 253 Puna 7 212 Kaʻū 0 22 Kona 11 432 South Kohala 3 78 North Kohala 0 10 Island Total 23 1,020

There have been 1,072 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,278 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.1 percent.

To date, there were 27 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 29 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10 percent for fatal crashes, and 9.4 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

