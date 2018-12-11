MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Special Response Team responded to the Fern Acres Subdivision in Puna on Tuesday morning (December 11) after a male party with a rifle threatened a female victim during a verbal dispute, refusing to allow her to leave the property.

Responding to a call received at approximately 8:00 a.m., police units set up in the area and when the opportunity presented itself, the tactical team entered the property and apprehended the suspect without encountering any resistance.

The suspect, 48-year old Eric Ragragola, has been arrested and taken into custody. Neither the suspect or the victim were injured in the incident, and the investigation is continuing. Traffic was diverted in the area for the duration of the incident which lasted approximately 3-hours.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to call the Police Departments non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or via email at Tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

