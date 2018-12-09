High Surf Warning and Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the north facing shores and a High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 a.m. Monday (Dec 10).

A large north-northwest swell will peak today, producing dangerously high surf along exposed north and west facing shores, with the potential for localized coastal inundation with the high tide this morning. Along east facing shores, rough and choppy surf is expected for most of the next week as strong trade winds will persist.

Surf is forecast to be in the 20 to 30 foot range along north and west facing shores of Hawaii Island. Along east facing shores of Hawaii Island, 5 to 8 feet today and tonight, increasing to 6 to 10 feet Monday.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Kauai Northwest, Windward, and Leeward Waters, the Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward, and Leeward Waters, the Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward, and Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channel, Hawaii Island Windward, Leeward, and Southeast Waters. The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday (Dec 12).

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A large, long period north-northwest swell will peak today, then slowly lower tonight and Monday. The swell may produce moderate surges in exposed harbors today, namely in Kahului and Hilo harbors.

Mariners using affected harbors should exercise caution when entering or leaving port, and when mooring or launching vessels.

Wind Advisory

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Hawaii Island Ka‘u, north and east Kohala.

Winds are from the northeast 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 55 mph for the downwind slopes of the Kohala mountains on the Hawaii Island, as well as south of Volcano.

