— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 68 and 69 on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) VOLCANO (24-HOUR WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 29.3 near the Volcano National Park entrance, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 12, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for road repairs.

— KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 117 in the vicinity of Keahou on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 5 and 7 in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

2) KA‘U

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punaluu Black Sand Beach on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 28.6 near Kaawalii Gulch on Wednesday, Dec. 12, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

2) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 14 in the vicinity of Hakalau on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

3) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 9 in the vicinity of Papaikou on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

4) SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 at Pepeekeo on Tuesday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

— KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between Kuawa Street and Makalika Street on Friday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for striping work. During work hours the road crew will travel along Kanoelehua Avenue, in one lane at a time, at a speed of approximately 4 mph.

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) SOUTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 5.5 and 6 in the vicinity of Kapaau on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 25 in Kapaau on Monday, Dec. 10, through Friday, Dec. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

