MEDIA RELEASE

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC) is extending the public comment period for the Naval Special Operations Training State of Hawaii Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) until Jan. 7, 2019 to allow the public more time to submit comments. NSWC prepared the Draft EA to analyze the potential impacts of proposed naval special operations training in the State of Hawaii. NSWC invites the public to submit comments on the Proposed Action and alternatives, and the accuracy and adequacy of the Draft EA analysis. Proposed Action:

NSWC proposes to conduct small-unit land and maritime training activities for naval special operations personnel. Training would occur in the nearshore waters and land-based areas on Oahu, Island of Hawaii, and Kauai, and in nearshore waters (including harbors and bays) of Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. The purpose of the Proposed Action is to support small unit intermediate and advanced land, maritime, and air-based training activities for naval special operations personnel.

The Draft EA is available for public review online at go.usa.gov/xUnDC and at the following locations:

Hawaii State Library, 478 S. King St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Waimea Public Library, 9750 Kaumualii Hwy., Waimea, HI 96796

Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Kahului Public Library, 90 School St., Kahului, HI 96732

Molokai Public Library, 15 Ala Malama Ave, Kaunakakai, HI 96748

NSWC is accepting comments throughout the extended public comment period, which began Nov. 8, 2018, and now runs until Jan. 7, 2019. Written comments may be submitted by email to NFPAC-Receive@navy.mil or by mail to: Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

Attention:

Project Manager, EV21.JZ

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134

Comments must be postmarked or received online by Jan. 7, 2019, for consideration in the final EA.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



