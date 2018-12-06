MEDIA RELEASE

This is a Civil Defense Message for Thursday, December 6 at 9:15 a.m.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will open the gate at the Isaac Hale Beach Park at 12 noon today. A blessing will be held at 1 p.m.

The Department of Public Works will open the emergency road to the Isaac Hale Beach Park at 12:00 noon for access into the park.

Be advised you must use Pahoa-Kalapana Road (Route 130) to Kalapana and then take Kalapana-Kapoho Road (Route 137) north to reach Isaac Hale Beach Park. Both Kapoho Road (Route 132) and Pohoiki Road remain closed to all traffic.

Please respect private property in the area. Thank you for your patience. Have a great day.

This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

