MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will begin striping Kanoelehua Avenue/Volcano Road (Route 11) in Hilo from the beginning of the road near Kuawa Street to the vicinity of Makalika Street on Thursday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Daily work hours, subject to adjustment for traffic conditions, will be between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During work hours the road crew will travel along Kanoelehua Avenue, in one lane at a time, at a speed of approximately 4 mph. Motorists should expect delays and travel with caution through the work zone.

All work is weather permitting. Should conditions necessitate changes in the roadwork schedule, the latest information will be posted on the HDOT roadwork page at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/road… or via the Department’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

