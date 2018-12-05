MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KA‘ALĀIKI ROAD AND NĀ‘ĀLEHU SPUR ROAD AND ALSO ALONG MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY BETWEEN ‘ŌHAI ROAD AND KA‘ALĀIKI ROAD INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NĀ‘ĀLEHU, KA‘Ū, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Ka‘alāiki Road between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Cyrus Sumida, District Supervisor, at (808) 929-9111.

