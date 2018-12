TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 4 NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI 0538 UTC WED DEC 5 2018 ...PTWC TSUNAMI THREAT MESSAGE... THE TSUNAMI FORECAST IS UNCHANGED IN THIS MESSAGE. PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE PARAMETERS --------------------------------- * MAGNITUDE 7.6 * ORIGIN TIME 0418 UTC DEC 5 2018 * COORDINATES 22.1 SOUTH 169.2 EAST * DEPTH 10 KM / 6 MILES * LOCATION SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS EVALUATION ---------- * AN EARTHQUAKE WITH A PRELIMINARY MAGNITUDE OF 7.6 OCCURRED SOUTHEAST OF THE LOYALTY ISLANDS AT 0418 UTC ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 5 2018. * BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA... THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. REPEAT. BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA... THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. * TSUNAMI WAVES HAVE BEEN OBSERVED. * BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA... HAZARDOUS TSUNAMI WAVES ARE FORECAST FOR SOME COASTS. TSUNAMI THREAT FORECAST ----------------------- * TSUNAMI WAVES REACHING 1 TO 3 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL ARE POSSIBLE ALONG SOME COASTS OF NEW CALEDONIA... AND VANUATU. * TSUNAMI WAVES REACHING 0.3 TO 1 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL ARE POSSIBLE FOR SOME COASTS OF FIJI. * TSUNAMI WAVES ARE FORECAST TO BE LESS THAN 0.3 METERS ABOVE THE TIDE LEVEL FOR THE COASTS OF AMERICAN SAMOA... ANTARCTICA... AUSTRALIA... CHILE... CHINA... CHUUK... COLOMBIA... COOK ISLANDS... COSTA RICA... ECUADOR... EL SALVADOR... FRENCH POLYNESIA... GUAM... GUATEMALA... HAWAII... HONDURAS... HOWLAND AND BAKER... INDONESIA... JAPAN... JARVIS ISLAND... JOHNSTON ATOLL... KERMADEC ISLANDS... KIRIBATI... KOSRAE... MALAYSIA... MARSHALL ISLANDS... MEXICO... MIDWAY ISLAND... NAURU... NEW ZEALAND... NICARAGUA... NIUE... NORTHERN MARIANAS... NORTHWESTERN HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... PALAU... PALMYRA ISLAND... PANAMA... PAPUA NEW GUINEA... PERU... PHILIPPINES... PITCAIRN ISLANDS... POHNPEI... RUSSIA... SAMOA... SOLOMON ISLANDS... TAIWAN... TOKELAU... TONGA... TUVALU... WAKE ISLAND... WALLIS AND FUTUNA... AND YAP. * ACTUAL AMPLITUDES AT THE COAST MAY VARY FROM FORECAST AMPLITUDES DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES IN THE FORECAST AND LOCAL FEATURES. IN PARTICULAR MAXIMUM TSUNAMI AMPLITUDES ON ATOLLS AND AT LOCATIONS WITH FRINGING OR BARRIER REEFS WILL LIKELY BE MUCH SMALLER THAN THE FORECAST INDICATES. * FOR OTHER AREAS COVERED BY THIS PRODUCT A FORECAST HAS NOT YET BEEN COMPUTED. THE FORECAST WILL BE EXPANDED IF NECESSARY IN SUBSEQUENT PRODUCTS. RECOMMENDED ACTIONS ------------------- * GOVERNMENT AGENCIES RESPONSIBLE FOR THREATENED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO INFORM AND INSTRUCT ANY COASTAL POPULATIONS AT RISK IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR OWN EVALUATION... PROCEDURES AND THE LEVEL OF THREAT. * PERSONS LOCATED IN THREATENED COASTAL AREAS SHOULD STAY ALERT FOR INFORMATION AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS FROM NATIONAL AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES. ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -------------------------- * ESTIMATED TIMES OF ARRIVAL -ETA- OF THE INITIAL TSUNAMI WAVE FOR PLACES WITHIN THREATENED REGIONS ARE GIVEN BELOW. ACTUAL ARRIVAL TIMES MAY DIFFER AND THE INITIAL WAVE MAY NOT BE THE LARGEST. A TSUNAMI IS A SERIES OF WAVES AND THE TIME BETWEEN WAVES CAN BE FIVE MINUTES TO ONE HOUR. LOCATION REGION COORDINATES ETA(UTC) ------------------------------------------------------------ ANATOM ISLAND VANUATU 20.2S 169.9E 0442 12/05 NOUMEA NEW CALEDONIA 22.3S 166.5E 0525 12/05 ESPERITU SANTO VANUATU 15.1S 167.3E 0539 12/05 SUVA FIJI 18.1S 178.4E 0604 12/05 POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * A TSUNAMI IS A SERIES OF WAVES. THE TIME BETWEEN WAVE CRESTS CAN VARY FROM 5 MINUTES TO AN HOUR. THE HAZARD MAY PERSIST FOR MANY HOURS OR LONGER AFTER THE INITIAL WAVE. * IMPACTS CAN VARY SIGNIFICANTLY FROM ONE SECTION OF COAST TO THE NEXT DUE TO LOCAL BATHYMETRY AND THE SHAPE AND ELEVATION OF THE SHORELINE. * IMPACTS CAN ALSO VARY DEPENDING UPON THE STATE OF THE TIDE AT THE TIME OF THE MAXIMUM TSUNAMI WAVES. * PERSONS CAUGHT IN THE WATER OF A TSUNAMI MAY DROWN... BE CRUSHED BY DEBRIS IN THE WATER... OR BE SWEPT OUT TO SEA. TSUNAMI OBSERVATIONS -------------------- * THE FOLLOWING ARE TSUNAMI WAVE OBSERVATIONS FROM COASTAL AND/OR DEEP-OCEAN SEA LEVEL GAUGES AT THE INDICATED LOCATIONS. THE MAXIMUM TSUNAMI HEIGHT IS MEASURED WITH RESPECT TO THE NORMAL TIDE LEVEL. GAUGE TIME OF MAXIMUM WAVE COORDINATES MEASURE TSUNAMI PERIOD GAUGE LOCATION LAT LON (UTC) HEIGHT (MIN) ------------------------------------------------------------- THIO NEW CALEDONIA 21.6S 166.2E 0526 0.15M/ 0.5FT 10 OUINNE NEW CALEDONI 22.0S 166.7E 0514 0.48M/ 1.6FT 06 LIFOU NEW CALEDONIA 20.9S 167.3E 0522 0.29M/ 1.0FT 06 MARE NEW CALEDONIA 21.5S 167.9E 0519 0.43M/ 1.4FT 10 LENAKEL VU 19.5S 169.3E 0505 0.72M/ 2.4FT 06 NEXT UPDATE AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION -------------------------------------- * THE NEXT MESSAGE WILL BE ISSUED IN ONE HOUR... OR SOONER IF THE SITUATION WARRANTS. * AUTHORITATIVE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EARTHQUAKE FROM THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY CAN BE FOUND ON THE INTERNET AT EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV/EARTHQUAKES -ALL LOWER CASE-. * FURTHER INFORMATION ABOUT THIS EVENT MAY BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV AND AT WWW.TSUNAMI.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF HAWAII... AMERICAN SAMOA... GUAM... AND CNMI SHOULD REFER TO PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES SPECIFICALLY FOR THOSE PLACES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT PTWC.WEATHER.GOV. * COASTAL REGIONS OF CALIFORNIA... OREGON... WASHINGTON... BRITISH COLUMBIA AND ALASKA SHOULD ONLY REFER TO U.S. NATIONAL TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER MESSAGES THAT CAN BE FOUND AT NTWC.ARH.NOAA.GOV.

USGS: How large does an earthquake have to be to cause a tsunami?



Magnitudes below 6.5

Earthquakes of this magnitude are very unlikely to trigger a tsunami. Magnitudes between 6.5 and 7.5

Earthquakes of this size do not usually produce destructive tsunamis. However, small sea level changes may be observed in the vicinity of the epicenter. Tsunamis capable of producing damage or casualties are rare in this magnitude range but have occurred due to secondary effects such as landslides or submarine slumps. Magnitudes between 7.6 and 7.8

Earthquakes of this size may produce destructive tsunamis especially near the epicenter; at greater distances small sea level changes may be observed. Tsunamis capable of producing damage at great distances are rare in the magnitude range. Magnitude 7.9 and greater

Destructive local tsunamis are possible near the epicenter, and significant sea level changes and damage may occur in a broader region. Note that with a magnitude 9.0 earthquake, the probability of an aftershock with a magnitude exceeding 7.5 is not negligible. To date, the largest aftershock recorded has been magnitude 7.1 that did not produce a damaging tsunami.

