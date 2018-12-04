By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 12:58 p.m. alarm Tuesday (Dec 4) to Pololu Valley for hikers stranded on the shoreline.

Two hikers, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man from Utah, had gotten stranded on the rocky shoreline between Pololu and Honokane Valleys when the rising tide cut-off their path out.

Chopper One was able to airlift a rescue person to the site of the hikers then all three were airlifted to the western ridge of Pololu Valley. The hikers did not need medical attention and no injuries were reported in the operation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



