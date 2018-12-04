 

   

Categorized | News

Police DUI stats for the week of November 26-December 2, 2018

Posted on December 4, 2018. Tags: ,

During the week of November 26 through December  2, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested seven, (7), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 987 DUI arrests compared with 1,057 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
District Weekly Total  Year to Date
Hāmākua 0 9
North Hilo 0 4
South Hilo 1 249
Puna 1 205
Ka‘ū 0 22
Kona 5 413
South Kohala 0 75
North Kohala 0 10
Island Total 7 987

There have been 1,058 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,255 during the same period last year, a decrease of 15.7 percent.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 29 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10.3 percent for fatal crashes, and 9.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: