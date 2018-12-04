MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a burglary which occurred sometime between (November 22 and November 23), at Kona Queens Hawaiʻi Farm in lower Nāpoʻopoʻo, Captain Cook.

Unknown suspects forcibly entered a building and took, two white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed trucks, four STIHL brand weed wackers, three STIHL brand chain saws, and 200 gallons of diesel fuel. The value of the items taken is estimated at $150,000.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Community Policing Sergeant Joseph Stender 326-4646 ex 259.

