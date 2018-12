MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the annual Vulcan Baseball Clinic will be held at Waiākea Uka Park on Saturday, January 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. This clinic is free and open to ages 7 – 13.

For more information please contact Mark Osorio at 959-9474

