MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim has been selected for a prestigious Homeland Heroes award for his ongoing efforts to keep the people of Hawai‘i County safe.

The award from Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC) based in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday named Kim a Mission Awardee for 2018.

“Mission awardees are selected for their tangible achievements toward achieving their responsibilities and the overall mission of their office,” a press release on the association’s Homeland Security Today US website said. “These are the folks who are actually getting it done.”

The press release cited Kim for his leadership during the Lower East Rift Zone eruption in Puna, noting that the Mayor continued to work throughout the eruption and other emergencies “while struggling through mild heart attacks and pneumonia.”

The press release said that 24 recipients, chosen for their roles in forwarding the homeland security mission behind the scene, would be honored at the GTSC’s annual event on December 11 in Arlington. Due to other commitments, the Mayor will be unable to attend.

