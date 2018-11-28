MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KAWAIHAE ROAD BETWEEN LINDSEY ROAD AND PAKO PLACE INCLUDING ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; KAMUELA, SOUTH KOHALA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kawaihae Road between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. William O’Neil, Jr., District Supervisor, at 808-887-3030.

DATE: THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2018

TIME: 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M.

DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY

COUNTY OF HAWAI‘

