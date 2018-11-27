MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of November 19 through November 25, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested thirteen, (13), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 980 DUI arrests compared with 1,040 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 5 248 Puna 2 204 Ka‘ū 1 22 Kona 4 408 South Kohala 1 75 North Kohala 0 10 Island Total 13 980

There have been 1,040 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,215 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1 percent.

To date, there were 26 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 28 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.1 percent for fatal crashes, and 6.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

