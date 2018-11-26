MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have identified the woman who died from injuries sustained in a 2-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday morning, (November 11), on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, near the 21-mile marker in the Hilo District.

She was identified as 23-year-old Keslyn E. Tulensru of Hilo.

This was the 28 traffic fatality this year compared with 30 at this time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the crash to call Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2339 or email: Erhard.Aurata@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



