Fire hydrant flow test scheduled for Puna on Wednesday (Nov 28)

Posted on November 26, 2018.

MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KEAʻAU-PĀHOA HIGHWAY FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF WATER SUPPLY PĀHOA STANDPIPES TO APAʻA STREET (PĀHOA RUBBISH DUMP ROAD), PĀHOA; PUNA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Pāhoa Village Road

between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.


