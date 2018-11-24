MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday afternoon (November 20), occurring in Glenwood on Highway 11 near the intersection with North and South Glenwood roads.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., police received multiple reports afrom passing motorists, in the Glenwood area, to have heard about 20 gunshots and 5-6 people walking onto a property with at least one male holding a gun. Responding officers were unable to locate the residence from this report.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. officers, police received an additional call from a 23-year-old Glenwood woman who reported that she was at home with her family and friends when a vehicle rammed her front gate and several people entered her property, firing multiple gunshots towards the residence. Officers located the residence and secured the scene until detectives were able to respond.

Although several occupants were at the house, no one was injured. The house and two vehicles on the property were damaged as a result of the gunshots. This incident is currently classified as a first-degree reckless endangering and is being investigated by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Wendall Carter of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.go….

