MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG KUAKINI HIGHWAY BETWEEN HUAL ĀLAI ROAD AND PALANI ROAD INCLUDING KAKINA LANE, SARONA ROAD, HANAMA PLACE, AND LIKANA LANE; LOWER HENRY STREET TO ALAHOU STREET AND THE LONO KONA SUBDIVISION INCLUDING KALANI STREET, KALAWA STREET, ALA ONAONA STREET, ALAKAI STREET, ALANOE PLACE, LAMAOKEOLA STREET, AND ALL SIDE ROADS AND LANES; NORTH KONA, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kuakini Highway between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Robert Ravenscraft, District Supervisor, at 322-0600.

