MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 14-year-old Hilo girl who was reported as a runaway.

Destiny Haili was last seen in Hilo on November 4, 2018.

She is described as 5-foot-1, 97 pounds, with long brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing black jeans with a pink tank top and a camouflage jacket with black sleeves.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

