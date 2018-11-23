MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai’i County Mayor Harry Kim underwent surgery on Friday at the Straub Medical Center in Honolulu to clear a blockage in an artery in his lower extremities, and the procedure was successful.

Bobbie Kim, the Mayor’s wife, said the results of the procedure were good, and that the Mayor was expected to return to Hilo on Friday evening.

“We thank everybody for their prayers; lots of people prayed for Harry,” said Bobbie Kim. “The procedure was successful and he’s just fine.”

“Look for Harry at the Christmas Parade on Saturday,” she said.

The purpose of the surgery, which routinely is an out-patient procedure, was to alleviate claudication, or too little blood flow to the legs, caused by the narrowing of arteries supplying blood to the lower extremities.

