By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 1:35 a.m. alarm Thursday (Nov 22) to the 11.5 Mile Marker of Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) for a brushfire.

Firefighters arrived to find a one-acre brush fire of burning grass and small shrubs producing flames up to five feet in height. The fire was moving spreading away from the highway towards the west.

A brush-truck was used to navigate the off-road terrain to fight and extinguish the fire front. Two tanker units wet down the burn area while firefighters on foot used hand tools to make sure the fire was out and check for hotspots.

The fire was declared out at 1:57 a.m. The cause of the fire was not reported by fire dispatch.

