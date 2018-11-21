MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i’s Abandoned Vehicle Section will be holding its sixth auction in December in Kona. Prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding. In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid. All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table. Vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number. No person may enter or touch any vehicle in the impound lot. This impound lot is paved; however, appropriate footwear is recommended.

Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed in the impound lot.

Location: Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot, located at 74-598 Hale Makai Place, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi 96740 (across from the Kealakehe Police Station). The viewing days and hours are as follows:

7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, December 7, 2018

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, December 9, 2018

Bidders must deposit twenty five percent (25%) of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above upset price, and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or cancelling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.

Please look for the publication (list of vehicles included) in the Hawaiʻi Tribune-Herald and West Hawaiʻi Today on the following dates:

Sunday, December 2

Tuesday, December 4

Sunday, December 9

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Print

Email

More

Pocket

Google



