During the week of November 12, through November 18, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested twenty-three, (23), motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 967 DUI arrests compared with 1,021 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date

Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 4 South Hilo 12 243 Puna 3 202 Ka‘ū 0 21 Kona 8 404 South Kohala 0 74 North Kohala 1 10 Island Total 23 967

There have been 1,024 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,193 during the same period last year, a decrease of 14.1 percent.

To date, there were 25 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 27 fatalities, compared with 28 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 10.7 percent for fatal crashes, and 10 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

